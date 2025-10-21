Two killed as tractor, motorcycle collide in Basirpur

The accident occurred at the Dipalpur Road where a speeding motorcycle collided with a tractor coming from opposite direction, killing two bike riders on the spot.

BASIRPUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons lost their lives when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a tractor in Basirpur on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. According to police, the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

