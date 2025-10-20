No room for hatred and terrorism in Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking at a Diwali celebration in Islamabad, affirmed that there is no room for hatred or terrorism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that there is no space for hatred or terrorism in Pakistan, emphasising the country’s commitment to peace, harmony, and inclusivity.

Addressing a Diwali celebration event in Islamabad, the prime minister extended greetings to Hindu community, stating that all minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom and have played a vital role in the nation’s development.

"Diwali carries a beautiful message of joy, peace, and tolerance," said Shehbaz Sharif. He noted that minorities have been given representation across all political parties and have made significant contributions in every field.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world.



As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 20, 2025

Highlighting the contributions of minorities, the prime minister said that the representatives of minority communities are present in the National Assembly, Senate, and all provincial assemblies. He also announced the decision to further empower the National Commission for Minorities.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the government is prioritising special scholarships for youth, and minority communities are being given opportunities under the Youth Programme, with dedicated budget allocations for minority welfare.

“We are proud of our minority communities,” he said.

“Pakistan is a land of peace, harmony, and tolerance. There is no place here for hatred or terrorism,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister reaffirmed national unity in the fight against terrorism, stating that the entire nation stands behind the Pakistan Army. He also cut a Diwali cake alongside members of the Hindu community.