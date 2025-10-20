PM Shehbaz to address Future Investment Initiative during Saudi Arabia visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia next week, accompanied by senior political and military leadership.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia next week, marking another significant chapter in Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement with the Kingdom.

According to diplomatic sources, the prime minister will be accompanied by senior members of the federal cabinet as well as top military leadership.

The upcoming visit underscores the importance Pakistan places on its long-standing partnership with Saudi Arabia. Officials confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation will include key political and defence figures, highlighting the broad scope of cooperation between the two nations.

During his stay, the prime minister will address the prestigious Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, a global platform attended by business leaders, investors, and policymakers from around the world. His participation aims to showcase Pakistan’s investment potential and reinforce economic collaboration with the Kingdom.

Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to hold meetings with the top leadership of Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral ties, regional security, and avenues for increased economic partnership. The visit comes at a time when both countries are deepening cooperation in trade, energy, and investment sectors.