Sindh Govt imposes two-month ban on heavy vehicles' movement in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government on Monday has imposed ban on the movement of heavy vehicles in Karachi for a period of two months, Dunya News reported.

According to the traffic police, the restriction has been imposed on the directive of the Karachi Commissioner and will remain in place from October 18 to December 17, 2025. The move aims to protect human lives and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Under the restriction, enacted under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the movement of heavy vehicles and dumpers will be restricted. There will be a complete ban on the entry of dumpers in the city except from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Traffic police have stated that vehicles transporting essential goods are exempted from this restriction. However, the entry of dumpers carrying construction material will remain completely banned.

Three specific routes will remain open for heavy traffic including Super Highway to New Karachi Industrial Area, National Highway to Jam Sadiq Bridge [allowed conditionally on the designated route] and Northern Bypass to Karachi Port [allowed on a specific route].

According to the traffic police, dumpers with approved trackers will be allowed to enter industrial areas. Vehicles equipped with CCTV cameras and connected to the Traffic Police Monitoring System are exempted from this restriction.

