Lahore High Court restores Arshad Khan Chaiwala's identity card

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench has ordered the restoration of Arshad Khan Chaiwala’s national identity card, confirming his Pakistani citizenship.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench has ordered the restoration of the national identity card of Arshad Khan, famously known as Chaiwala.

The order comes after months of uncertainty regarding his citizenship status.

Following the court’s directive, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) reinstated Arshad Khan’s identity card, confirming his Pakistani citizenship through its verification board.

According to Arshad Khan’s lawyer, Advocate Umer Ijaz Gilani, the NADRA verification board has confirmed that Arshad and his entire family are Pakistani citizens. The development follows a period of confusion and reports suggesting that Arshad Khan might be of Afghan origin, which led to the blocking of his national identity card and passport by the authorities.

During the hearing, the Lahore High Court stated that blocking a citizen’s identity card or passport amounts to a violation of constitutional rights. The court emphasised that such measures should not be taken without clear legal justification or evidence. The bench noted that the rights of citizens to possess valid identification documents are protected under the Constitution of Pakistan.

After the verification and NADRA’s confirmation, the court accepted the petitioner’s request and disposed of the case. Earlier, reports had surfaced questioning Arshad Khan’s nationality, with claims that the viral tea seller might not be a Pakistani national. The latest decision has now put those rumours to rest, reinstating his documents and reaffirming his citizenship status.