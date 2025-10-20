Non-bailable arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, other PTI leaders issued

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, and others in connection with cases related to the party’s Sangjani rally.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case and issued the arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, and Ali Bukhari.

The court directed that the PTI leaders be arrested and produced before it.

Separately, Sher Afzal Marwat filed a petition seeking transfer of the case, on which the court issued notices and sought arguments.

The hearing was adjourned until October 23.

