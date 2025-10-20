Naqvi meets KP Governor Kundi to discuss law and order situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan will breathe easy only after eradicating the menace called “Fitna al-Hindustan” from its soil; the malicious designs of Indian-backed terrorists will not succeed.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to hold detailed discussions on law-and-order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recent terrorist incidents, ongoing operations against the extremist group “Fitna al-Khawarij” in various districts of the province, and the current Pakistan–Afghanistan situation.

The sacrifices of the security forces in successful operations against “Fitna al-Hindustan” were praised as essential to establishing lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tributes were also paid to the martyrs of the attacks on the Police Training Centre and the NADRA office in Dera Ismail Khan.

Naqvi said the people of KP and law-enforcement agencies have bravely confronted the scourge of terrorism; the terrorists of “Fitna al-Hindustan” are enemies of Pakistan’s unity and peace, and operations against these brutal elements will continue.

He added the federal government is providing full possible support to the province for maintaining law and order and countering terrorism, and it respects the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people in this fight.

Governor Kundi said the people of KP are proponents of peace, and peace is essential for the province’s development and prosperity. He stressed that intelligence-based operations are indispensable against the country’s and nation’s enemies — the terrorists.

