Punjab makes face masks mandatory for motorcyclists amid worsening smog

Punjab mandates face masks for motorcyclists amid rising smog. Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb blames cross-border pollution from India; measures include construction site covers and anti-smog efforts.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has made it mandatory for all motorcycle riders to wear face masks as part of new preventive measures aimed at protecting public health amid worsening smog situation in different cities, including Lahore.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said polluted winds from various Indian cities, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, and Patiala, are drifting into Lahore and impacting air quality.

The Punjab minister added that other southern cities including Multan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar are also being affected by cross-border smog.

The provincial government has also issued instructions for construction work, directing that the sites must be properly covered.

It has advised public to keep windows of their cars and rooms closed during peak smog hours.

The minister said a slight improvement in air quality is expected between 1 pm and 5 pm, although light haze will persist in the afternoon despite clearer skies.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further stated that ater sprinkling and anti-smog guns are actively being used across Lahore and other affected cities to tackle smog.

