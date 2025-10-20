Hindu community celebrates Diwali with devotion across Pakistan

Special ceremonies are being organised in temples to mark the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world is celebrating the festival of Diwali today with great religious zeal and enthusiasm.

In Lahore, Diwali is being celebrated at Krishna Mandir on Ravi Road. Similarly, Hindu community celebrate Diwali at Swami Narayan temple in Karachi.

Special ceremonies are being organised in temples to mark the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. As part of their religious traditions, the Hindu community lights clay lamps to commemorate the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, the slaying of the demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna, and the worship of the goddess Lakshmi, who blesses homes with prosperity and abundance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and across the globe on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the Prime Minister said that Diwali is the festival of lights — a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair.

He also paid tribute to the valuable contributions of the Hindu community in Pakistan, whose role in the country’s social, economic, and political spheres continues to strengthen the nation.

