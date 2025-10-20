Court grants exemption to ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas in diplomatic passport case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Monday approved the exemption plea of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in the diplomatic passport misuse case.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shehzad Gondal heard the case against the former AJK premier regarding the alleged use of a diplomatic passport.

During the hearing, Ilyas’s counsel submitted a request for exemption from personal appearance, which the court accepted.

Due to his absence, the prosecution witnesses could not record their statements.

The court has summoned the witnesses again for the next hearing and adjourned the case until October 31.

