Pakistan, Afghanistan reach ceasefire agreement during Doha talks

DOHA (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha, Qatar's foreign ministry announced on Saturday night on X.

According to the Qatari foreign ministry, the ceasefire agreement is expected to lay a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region.

Both countries have also agreed to hold further meetings in the coming days and to establish a permanent mechanism to ensure peace and stability between them.

Confirming the agreement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hoped that the ceasefire would end border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The minister said the delegations from the two sides would meet again in Istanbul on October 25 as he emphasised that both countries have agreed to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty.

پاکستان اور افغانستان کے مابین سیز فائر کا معاہدہ طے پاگیا۔ پاکستان کی سرزمین پہ افغانستان سے دھشت گردی کا سلسلہ فی الفور بند ھوگا۔ دونوں ھمسایہ ملک ایک دوسرے کی سرزمین کا احترام کریں گے الحمدوللہ

25اکتوبر کو استنبول میں دوبارہ وفود میں ملاقات ھو گی۔ اور تفصیلی معاملات بات ھوگی۔… pic.twitter.com/OKNbRuXEPU — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) October 18, 2025

Pakistan has presented a firm stance in the ongoing Doha negotiations, demanding that the Afghan Taliban stop cross-border terrorism and prevent militant infiltration from Afghan soil.

Diplomatic sources said the first round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks in Doha has been completed, while the second round is scheduled to begin tomorrow. The discussions, mediated by Qatar, come at a time of heightened border tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

According to diplomatic officials, Pakistan has drawn a clear red line for the Afghan Taliban, declaring that the presence of militant outfits such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) inside Afghanistan is “unacceptable.” Islamabad also named “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan” among groups it views as direct threats to regional stability.

Pakistan warned in unequivocal terms that cross-border infiltration must stop and that any future attacks launched from Afghan territory would receive a strong and proportionate response.

Pakistan’s delegation is being led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, accompanied by senior security and intelligence officials. On the Afghan side, the talks are headed by Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, with the Taliban’s intelligence chief, Mawlawi Abdul Haq Wathiq, also part of the team. The negotiations are being hosted and facilitated by Qatar’s intelligence chief.

Statement | Pakistan and Afghanistan Agree to an Immediate Ceasefire During a Round of Negotiations in Doha#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/fPXvn6GaU6 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 18, 2025

Pakistan’s message to Kabul was delivered in strong diplomatic language, stating that its patience is not unlimited. The Pakistani delegation reiterated that Afghanistan must act against militant groups operating from its soil and ensure its territory is not used for any attacks against Pakistan. Officials said that Islamabad has made it clear that the continuation of border peace depends on verifiable Taliban action against all terrorist networks.

During the earlier phase of talks, both sides reportedly agreed to maintain a temporary ceasefire along the border until the conclusion of the Doha negotiations. The truce aims to prevent further escalation after recent border clashes that left casualties on both sides. Sources noted that Pakistan appreciates Qatar’s role as mediator and expects the dialogue to lead to practical security arrangements along the Pak-Afghan frontier.

The second round of discussions will continue in Doha under Qatari mediation, focusing on mechanisms to stop cross-border infiltration and dismantle terror sanctuaries. Islamabad’s stance remains that peace and stability can only be achieved if Afghanistan honours its commitments to prevent its soil from being used by militant organisations.