Imperial College London to open campus in Nawaz Sharif IT City, announces Punjab govt

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government on Saturday announced plans to establish a campus of Imperial College London in Nawaz Sharif IT City. The decision was made during a special meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The groundbreaking ceremony for the local campus is scheduled for November, and it will include a 300-bed state-of-the-art hospital.

During the meeting, the CM also directed the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to complete the RODA primary flood protection embankment along the River Ravi before the onset of any potential flooding.

The session reviewed progress on several key projects, including the Central Business District (CBD) Project, RUDA, and Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSIT). It was decided that Phase One of RUDA would be completed within two years.

The CM was briefed in detail on the developments of CBD, RUDA, and NSIT. It was noted that the construction of the RODA embankment would protect Lahore from flooding of the River Ravi. Additionally, Chinese and Turkish companies have shown interest in the Entertainment City, with DOF Robotic and U-Band expressing interest in the Player Theme Park, which will also feature a Flying Theatre with a capacity of 80 seats.

The briefing also highlighted interest from various institutions in Silicon City, University Block, ASTRA Block, and Film City. The construction of the IT Tower in NSIT is 78% complete, and Ravi City is set to become Pakistan’s first fully green city.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for speedy completion of future projects and directed the concerned authorities to submit quarterly progress reports. She also requested a viable business plan for RUDA.

