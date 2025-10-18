Pakistan, Russia explore new collaboration in tourism, media and bilateral ties

Attaullah Tarar and Russian ambassador discussed enhancing media, cultural, and tourism ties, including a MoU on news exchange and promoting Pakistan’s northern regions for Russian tourists.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar held a meeting with with the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Pyankov, to discuss a range of bilateral issues, including tourism, media cooperation, and the natural beauty of Pakistan's northern areas.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the potential for enhancing media and cultural collaboration between the two countries.

The also discussed a MoU that is expected to strengthen news exchange and cooperation between the two media organizations. Additionally, an agreement to expand collaboration between state media of the two countries was also finalized.

The discussion also focused on the tourism sector, with both parties expressing interest in promoting the natural beauty of northern Pakistan.

Ambassador Pyankov noted that the northern regions of Pakistan were an attractive destination for Russian tourists, and the growing interest in the area could further enhance bilateral relations through tourism.

As part of the ongoing effort to build stronger cultural ties, both sides also considered proposals for people-to-people exchanges. They discussed the possibility of hosting digital influencers and youth delegations as part of public-level exchange programs.

The Russian Ambassador emphasized the significance of expanding practical partnerships between Russia and Pakistan, turning their relations into a more robust, mutually beneficial collaboration.

Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in media, culture, and tourism, acknowledging the potential for further growth in these areas.

