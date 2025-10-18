Oct 18, a day of democracy's devotees, says Shazia Marri

Says PPP will continue to carry forward the mission of the late Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the martyrs of the Karsaz incident

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Shazia Marri, central spokesperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, said that October 18 is the day of democracy’s devotees.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, Shazia Marri said in her message that she salutes the invincible courage, loyalty and great sacrifices of the martyrs. She stated that the day of October 18, 2007, is the day of democracy’s devotees, and on the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, prayer gatherings are being arranged in all district headquarters across the country on October 18.

She recalled that more than three million people gave a historic welcome to the late Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her return to the homeland, and on that day 180 brave party workers laid down their lives for democracy and for their leader.

Shazia Marri added that those who carried out the attack wanted to extinguish the light of democracy but failed, and affirmed that they will continue to carry forward the mission of the late Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the martyrs of the Karsaz incident.

