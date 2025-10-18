Warrants issued for PTI lawyers in Khawar Maneka assault case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – During the hearing of the Iddat Nikah case against former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad also heard a related case involving the alleged assault on Khawar Maneka.

Presiding Judge Tahir Abbas Supra issued arrest warrants for several PTI-affiliated lawyers, ordering their immediate arrest and production before the court.

The court issued warrants for Naeem Haider Panjotha, Fatehullah Burki, Ansar Kayani, and Ali Ijaz Buttar. Additionally, notices were served to their guarantors.

It is important to note that the named lawyers are facing a case registered at Ramna Police Station under anti-terrorism charges.

