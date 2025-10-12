PM Shehbaz set to leave for Egypt tomorrow to attend Gaza peace summit

Prime Minister will depart for Egypt on Monday to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and the signing ceremony of a peace agreement aimed at ending the crisis in Gaza

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Egypt on Monday (tomorrow) to participate in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and attend the signing ceremony of the peace agreement aimed at ending the prevailing grave situation in Gaza.

He is paying the visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President Donald Trump.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Summit is the result of diplomatic efforts that began on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session last month wherein Shehbaz Sharif and leaders of Arab-Islamic countries attended a meeting with the US President to explore avenues for achieving peace in Gaza.

Through a joint statement, that meeting welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts for peace and reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with the United States to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire and address the critical humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Shehbaz Sharif's participation in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit reflects Pakistan's historic, consistent, and unwavering support for the just cause of Palestinian people for their right to self-determination and for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan hopes that the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit will pave the way for full Israeli withdrawal, protection of Palestinian civilians, an end to their displacement, release of prisoners, addressing of the prevailing grave humanitarian situation, and reconstruction of Gaza.

Pakistan expects that such efforts will contribute to a credible political process aimed at achieving an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in line with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior ministers during the visit.