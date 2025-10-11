Dar, Egyptian FM discuss Gaza situation

Senator Ishaq Dar and Egyptian FM Dr. Badr Abdelatty discussed the Middle East situation, focusing on Gaza and Palestine, and regional efforts ahead of the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit on Monday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty on Saturday exchanged views on the ongoing situation in the Middle East, particularly the developments in Gaza and Palestine.

