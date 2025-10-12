Pakistan Army targets Afghan posts, camps, sectors used to support terrorists

Pakistan forces annihilated hideouts and posts of Afghan forces involved in facilitating terrorists against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army in its strong retaliation to unprovoked aggression from Afghanistan forces has destroyed many posts, camps and sectors used to facilitate terrorists against Pakistan.

In the action, Afghan Jandosir post used for facilitating Fitna al-Khawarji has been destroyed.

The Pakistani forces are targeting those posts in Afghanistan that are used to facilitate terrorists to infiltrate Pakistan for subversive activities.

Afghan Tali Post, Bramcha Sector, Afghani Shaheedan post, Meela, and Tarkamani Camps and Kharlachi Sector were destroyed in retaliatory action from the Pakistan Army.

Tarkamazai Top Post, Kharchar Fort Post, Luband Post in Qila Abdullah Sector were also destroyed in a retaliatory action of Pakistan Army against Afghanistan.

Pakistan Army are successfully targeting Afghan posts including a post in front of Angoor Adda, Manu Gaba Camp Battalion Headquarters and Durani Camp. Killing of dozens of Afghan Taliban and Khawarji, and surrendering of soldiers of Afghanistan to Pakistan Army have been reported.

According to security forces, timely action from the Pakistan forces has inflicted heavy losses to the Afghan forces and annihilated hideouts and posts of Afghan forces involved in supporting and facilitating the terrorists against Pakistan.

Afghan troops carried out unprovoked firing across multiple points along the Pak-Afghan border, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan, to facilitate the infiltration of Khawarij formations, identified as Indian-sponsored proxies of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan Army positions responded with full force using artillery, tanks, and aerial assets, effectively targeting Afghan military posts and militant hideouts.

“A strong and decisive response from the Pakistan Army against Afghan forces is ongoing. Afghan forces are in a state of panic due to the intense retaliation,” security sources said. “Several Afghan posts have been abandoned as a result of heavy losses.”

“Afghan soldiers fled, leaving behind multiple bodies at their posts following Pakistan’s effective and intense response.”

Security sources confirmed that Afghanistan has formally requested Pakistan to halt its counteraction, as Pakistani forces continue to target positions linked to Khawarij and Daesh elements operating from Afghan territory.