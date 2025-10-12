Afghan forces firing on civilian areas violation of international laws: Mohsin Naqvi

Says Afghanistan to be given crushing response like India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned unprovoked firing on Pakistani territories by Afghanistan.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the firing of Afghan forces on the civilian population is an open violation of international laws.

The brave forces of Pakistan have proved that any provocation will not be tolerated by giving an immediate and effective response.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan's forces are alert and Afghanistan is being given a befitting reply.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the people of Pakistan are standing with the brave armed forces; Afghanistan will also be given a face-to-face reply like India.

The minister said the people of Pakistan are united against terrorists and their abetters.

