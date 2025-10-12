People of KP tribal areas announce fighting Afghan terrorists

They said they are standing side by side with the Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Tribal people have announced taking up arms against the terrorists supported by Afghanistan.

In an audio message shared in Pashto, it is being said on behalf of the tribal people that they are standing side by side with the Pakistan Army against the Afghan terrorists.

They said, “It is our duty to defend the homeland and we know how to defend it.

“We have taught a lesson to terrorists before and we will teach you a lesson again.

It should be noted that there was unprovoked firing by Afghanistan on the Pak-Afghan border, to which the Pakistan Army gave a strong response and there are reports of heavy losses to several Afghan posts and foreign formations.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned unprovoked firing on Pakistani territories by Afghanistan.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the firing of Afghan forces on the civilian population is an open violation of international laws.

The brave forces of Pakistan have proved that any provocation will not be tolerated by giving an immediate and effective response.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan's forces are alert and Afghanistan is being given a befitting reply.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the people of Pakistan are standing with the brave armed forces; Afghanistan will also be given a face-to-face reply like India.

The minister said the people of Pakistan are united against terrorists and their abetters.



