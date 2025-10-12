Saudi Arabia voices concern over rising Pak-Afghan tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Arabia has voiced concern over tension and clashes in border areas between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

After the unprovoked firing of the Afghan forces on the Pak-Afghan border and the full response from the Pakistani Army, Saudi Arabia has expressed its concern over the tensions between the two countries.

In a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been said that Saudi Arabia is concerned about the tension and clashes in the border areas between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Saudi Arabia says that both countries should exercise restraint, avoid tensions and adopt dialogue and wisdom, which will help reduce tensions and maintain the security and stability of the region.

Saudi Arabia reiterates its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia said that it is keen to ensure peace and security, which will bring stability and prosperity to the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan people.

Qatar has also voiced concern over rising tensions between Pakistan and India and urged them to play cool and restraint and work for peace and prosperity.

