Pakistan rejects Afghan request to halt counteraction

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has rejected the request of Afghanistan for halting the counteraction, vowing to continue the retaliatory response to eliminate all kinds of threats.

According to security sources, Afghanistan has requested Pakistan to halt its heavy counteraction after the Pakistan Army launched a strong and sustained response to unprovoked cross-border firing from Afghan forces.

According to the sources, Afghan troops carried out unprovoked firing across multiple points along the Pak-Afghan border, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan, to facilitate the infiltration of Khawarij formations, identified as Indian-sponsored proxies of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan Army positions responded with full force using artillery, tanks, and aerial assets, effectively targeting Afghan military posts and militant hideouts.

“A strong and decisive response from the Pakistan Army against Afghan forces is ongoing. Afghan forces are in a state of panic due to the intense retaliation,” security sources said. “Several Afghan posts have been abandoned as a result of heavy losses.”

“Afghan soldiers fled, leaving behind multiple bodies at their posts following Pakistan’s effective and intense response.”

Security sources confirmed that Afghanistan has formally requested Pakistan to halt its counteraction, as Pakistani forces continue to target positions linked to Khawarij and Daesh elements operating from Afghan territory.

The sources further revealed that Pakistani forces employed a combination of precision artillery and drone strikes to destroy multiple Afghan posts. “The Army’s timely and decisive action has neutralised key militant hideouts under the protection of Afghan authorities,” one official added.



