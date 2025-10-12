Dozens of Afghan soldiers killed, several border posts destroyed in Pak Army reply to unprovoked firing

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Dozens of Afghanistan soldiers and foreign terrorists were killed and several their border posts destroyed in a befitting response from the Pakistan army to the unprovoked firing by the enemies.

According to Pakistan Army security sources, Pakistan's timely action destroyed several border posts in Afghanistan and killed dozens of Afghan soldiers and foreigners.

According to security sources, Afghan forces opened unprovoked firing at the Pak-Afghan border in Angor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baram Chah (Balochistan). The aim of the firing was also to force Khawarij terrorists to cross the border into Pakistan.

Sources said that the alert and prepared posts of the Pakistan Army responded swiftly and vigorously, which is still ongoing. The Pakistan Army responded immediately and effectively targeted several Afghan posts.

The Taliban fled after abandoning several of their posts, and bodies were scattered.

It should be noted that this aggression by Afghanistan is being carried out at a time when the Afghan Foreign Minister is visiting India.

Security sources added that Pakistani forces effectively dispersed militant formations inside Afghanistan after targeting multiple positions sheltering ISIS and Fitna Al-Khawarij elements.

According to the sources, a number of Afghan posts completely failed to provide cover fire to these Indian-backed militant groups during the exchange and, as a result, suffered heavy losses.

The Pakistan Army used artillery, tanks, and both light and heavy weapons in its response, while air assets and drones were also deployed to strike militant hideouts.

The operation targeted ISIS and Khawarij sanctuaries, including Afghan command centres harbouring these militants, the sources said, confirming that terrorist positions and hideouts were also struck inside Afghanistan.