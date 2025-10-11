Youngster killed as two motorcycles collide in Kasur

According to details, the accident occurred at the Allahabad-Chunian Road where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding.

KASUR (Dunya News) – A youngster was killed and two other persons, including a woman, were wounded in a road accident in Kasur on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Allahabad-Chunian Road where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, as a result one person died on the spot and two other sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police have started an investigation.

