Dar visits Data Darbar, reviews finishing phase of development project

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar paid a visit to the shrine of Syed Ali Hajveri (RA) Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore on Friday. He was received by the Secretary of Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari.

Ishaq Dar offered fateha and prayed for the prosperity of the country at the revered shrine. Secretary of Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari briefed him on the ongoing developmental works at the shrine.

Engineers from the Auqaf Department, NESPAK, and Madina Foundation provided detailed updates on the finishing phase of the Data Darbar project. The Deputy Prime Minister finalized the quality and design of the marble for the shrine's superstructure.

He approved that the central dome of the shrine will be tiled in green, while the rest of the mausoleum will be adorned with white marble. Ishaq Dar was also briefed on the calligraphy to be featured on the shrine's walls, including Quranic verses, Hadiths, and sayings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

On this occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister also reviewed the installation of a modern air conditioning system and advanced electrical equipment, as well as the high-quality calligraphy work. He was informed that the shrine's reconstruction has tripled the capacity for visitors.

In his remarks, Ishaq Dar stated that the Data Darbar development project is monumental and historic in nature. He emphasized that in the present era, drawing guidance from the teachings of Hazrat Data Sahib is of vital importance.

