Gandapur gets warm welcome on return to his constituency after resigning as CM KP

People gave a warm and enthusiastic welcome at several locations in Dera Ismail Khan including the Yarik Interchange.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Ali Amin Gandapur, after resigning as chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, returned to his constituency in Dera Ismail Khan where he was accorded a very warm welcome by his supporters, Dunya News reported on Friday.

People gave a warm and enthusiastic welcome at several locations in Dera Ismail Khan including the Yarik Interchange. Ali Amin Gandapur raised slogans in favour of the PTI founder on the occasion.

Ali Amin Gandapur arrived at Al-Ameen House in Dera Ismail Khan in the form of a rally, accompanied by hundreds of workers moving as a convoy.

On the other hand, sources said that the former chief minister had made serious allegations against Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder and accused her of causing division within the party. Suhail Afridi has now been nominated as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his place.

