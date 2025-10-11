CM Maryam welcomes high-level Saudi delegation on arrival in Lahore

Maryam Nawaz said that the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is built on shared faith, culture, and mutual respect.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A high-level delegation of the Saudi-Pak Joint Business Council arrived in Lahore on Friday, where Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally welcomed the delegation at the airport, underscoring the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Later, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with the delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Muhammad bin Saad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pak Business Forum, to discuss opportunities for enhanced trade and investment cooperation between the two brotherly nations. The meeting focused on exploring new avenues for economic collaboration in sectors such as industry, infrastructure, energy, and agriculture.

The Chief Minister expressed profound respect and admiration for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, praising their visionary leadership and unwavering support for Pakistan in times of need.

She said that the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is built on shared faith, culture, and mutual respect.

Maryam also extended heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi ambassador for providing essential household supplies to flood-affected families in Pakistan, describing the gesture as a true reflection of brotherhood, compassion, and solidarity.

The visit of the Saudi delegation marks another milestone in the strengthening of economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation, promoting joint ventures, and fostering greater people-to-people and business-to-business connections for shared prosperity.

