Naqvi, Talal visit Faizabad to review security arrangements

Mohsin Naqvi said that no group or mob will be allowed to march on Islamabad or any other city under any circumstances and added that state will not permit anyone to take the law into their own hands.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, paid a late-night visit to Faizabad on Friday to review the security arrangements in the federal capital amid heightened political activity and security concerns.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi inspected various security checkpoints and reviewed the deployment of the Islamabad Police and the Federal Constabulary (FC). He met officers and personnel stationed at different points and appreciated their dedication and commitment to maintaining peace and order in the city.

Addressing the officers on duty, the interior minister reaffirmed the government’s firm stance on maintaining law and order, saying that no group or mob will be allowed to march on Islamabad or any other city under any circumstances. “The state will not permit anyone to take the law into their own hands,” Naqvi declared, emphasizing that the protection of citizens’ lives and property was the government’s top priority.

Naqvi shook hands with the officers and jawans, commending their courage and resilience in performing their duties under challenging conditions. He also inquired about their food and rest arrangements, directing the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to ensure that personnel on duty receive full logistical support and welfare facilities.

“You are all soldiers of Pakistan,” the minister told the assembled security personnel. “You are playing a key role in upholding the rule of law, and the entire nation acknowledges your service.”

Senior officials, including the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and other relevant authorities, accompanied the minister during the visit. The inspection comes at a time when the federal government has intensified security measures in and around the capital to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure peace and stability.

