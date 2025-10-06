PPP's Rabbani demands transparency on US ties, mineral deals and Pasni port reports

Raza Rabbani urges government to brief parliament on evolving US policy, rare mineral deals, and Pasni port rumours, warning of constitutional breaches and regional fallout.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Former Senate Chairperson Raza Rabbani has called on the federal government to "immediately" brief parliament on its evolving relationship with the United States – especially in light of reports concerning rare mineral sales and a possible offer to hand over Pasni Port to Washington.

In a strongly worded press release, Rabbani criticised the government for not taking either the people or parliament into confidence regarding “the dynamics of the new relationship with the United States.” He added that foreign policy should not be conducted in secrecy, especially when it affects national resources and sovereignty.

Referring to a reported deal with the American company US Strategic Metals (USSM), Rabbani expressed concern that details of the sale of rare and precious minerals, including a recent sample shipment, were only revealed through the media.

“It is unfortunate that the provinces, who are real stakeholders under Article 172 of the Constitution, were not consulted,” Rabbani said. He reminded the government that the provinces are 50% owners of mineral resources and must be included via the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Rabbani also cited the widespread provincial opposition – particularly from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – to the federal government-sponsored minerals law, which has reignited debate over resource control and provincial autonomy.

He further warned about international media claims that Pasni Port may be offered to the US, saying such a move would have “very serious repercussions” on Pakistan’s regional relations.

Meanwhile, opposition party PTI has echoed similar concerns. PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram criticised the government for “secretive, reckless and lopsided” deals with the US, including the rare mineral export agreement. He demanded transparency and full disclosure of all such arrangements.

Akram stressed that PTI would not accept any deal that compromises the interests of the Pakistani people or the state. Military sources, however, have denied any official plan to offer Pasni Port to the US, clarifying it was merely “a commercial idea.”

As Pakistan deepens its economic and strategic partnership with the United States, calls for parliamentary oversight and public transparency continue to grow louder.