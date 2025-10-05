Pasni Port security won't be shared with any country: security sources

Security sources say Pasni Port will operate commercially, but its security will remain entirely under Pakistan’s control, ensuring no foreign involvement in protection.

ISLAMABAD (Adeel Warraich) – Security sources have revealed that proposals have been prepared to run operations at Balochistan’s Pasni Port on a commercial basis; however, the final decision is yet to be made.

The port is expected to play a vital role in transporting Pakistani minerals to partner countries, but its security will not be handed over to any foreign nation.

According to the sources, Pakistan alone is responsible for its own security. The country will cooperate with all partners, but the guarantee of safety must remain in Pakistan’s hands. China is working on several major projects in Pakistan, including the Gwadar Port, yet the responsibility for their security rests solely with Pakistani forces. Similarly, in mineral partnerships, all security matters will be handled by Pakistan itself.

Officials emphasized that Pakistan will never rely on another nation for the security of any part of its territory — it is simply not in the country’s DNA to outsource defense. The sources added that developing just one or two ports will not solve problems; as part of an important sea route, Pakistan must develop more ports to fully utilize its maritime potential.

Proposals for operating Pasni Port commercially have been prepared, and in the coming days, further plans will emerge to attract investment in mining and tourism sectors.

The sources noted that Pakistan cannot progress alone — cooperation with others is essential, but national interest will always come first.

They further said, “Whether it’s Pasni, Reko Diq, or any other project, the key question will be: What benefit will this bring to the Pakistani people? Every nation has its own interests, and Pakistan must prioritize its own.”

The sources concluded that just as the last century belonged to oil and gas, the present century belongs to minerals and mining, and this is the right time for Pakistan to capitalize on that potential.



