Rain on second consecutive day in Lahore signals arrival of winter

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain is expected during next 24 hours.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rain in Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Monday brought the mercury further down and signaled the arrival of winter season, Dunya News reported.

However, rain also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

According to details, rain was reported from Defence, Ghazi Road, Ferozepur Road, Walton, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Jail Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, and other parts of the city.

