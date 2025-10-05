Pakistan engaged with global partners to repatriate its citizens held by Israel: FO

The spokesperson said “Through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, we have confirmed that former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad is in the custody of Israeli occupying forces and is safe"

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday, said that Pakistan was actively engaged with its international partners to ensure the safety and prompt repatriation of its citizens who were illegally detained by the Israeli occupying forces.

In response to media inquiries concerning Pakistani nationals aboard the Sumud flotilla, the spokesperson, in a statement, said, “Through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, we have confirmed that former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health. We have been further advised that, in accordance with local legal procedures, Senator Mushtaq will be presented before a court. Upon the issuance of deportation orders, his repatriation will be facilitated on a fast-track basis.”

The ministry had previously coordinated the safe return of individuals who disembarked earlier.

In this context, the spokesperson said, they expressed their profound gratitude to the brotherly countries that assisted in the repatriation of our citizens.

“The Government of Pakistan remains committed to the protection of all its citizens abroad and anticipates the completion of this repatriation process within the coming days,” it was further added.