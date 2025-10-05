President, PM renew pledge to support teaching profession on World Teachers Day

This day reminds us to celebrate the noble profession of teaching and to acknowledge their dedication, wisdom, and sacrifices for generations

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have pledged to continue supporting the teaching profession as nation is set to observe World Teachers Day on Sunday (today).

In a message, President Asif Ali Zardari said, “Initiatives to strengthen teacher training institutions, integrate technology into classrooms, improve working conditions, and uphold the dignity and respect of teachers remain central to our vision for a robust, inclusive, and future-ready education system.”

He extended his heartfelt felicitations to teachers in Pakistan and across the globe.

He said, “This day reminds us to celebrate the noble profession of teaching and to acknowledge the dedication, wisdom, and sacrifices of those who shape minds, nurture character, and illuminate the path of knowledge for generations.”

“Teaching is not merely a profession; it is a sacred calling of the highest order. Teachers are the custodians of knowledge and values, guiding young minds toward truth, justice, and excellence,” he said, adding, “Their influence extends far beyond classrooms — transforming lives, strengthening communities, and laying the foundations of enlightened and prosperous societies.”

While paying rich tribute to all teachers for their tireless service and invaluable contributions, he said, “Let us pledge to respect, support, and empower them so they may continue to guide our children toward wisdom, excellence, and progress.”

In a message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the priority of the government was to make the education system effective and compatible with the requirements of the modern era so that the new generation could compete with the world in scientific and technical fields and bring glory to the country.

He said, “Today Pakistan joins the world in paying tribute to teachers around the world for their valuable services.”

“Dedicating a day for teachers at the global level provides an opportunity to acknowledge the services of teachers not only in Pakistan but also around the world,” he said, adding, “On this day, I pay my deepest tribute to the teachers across Pakistan, who have rendered selfless services on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.”

He said, “This year, 2025, World Teachers’ Day is being celebrated with the theme ‘Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession”.

“The aim is to highlight the importance of creating harmony among teachers, schools and education systems around the world,” he noted.

He said, “Only the best and most modern teaching system can increase the individual and collective capacity of the country and nation as well as lead to improvement in the government system and policies.”