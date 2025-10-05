Pakistan emerging as great nation in the region: Tessori

KARACHI (APP) - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Pakistan is on the path of progress and is now emerging as a great nation in the region.

“We defeated an enemy five times stronger than us and ended India’s dominance,” he stated. The governor added that Pakistan is rich in talent. 70 percent of Qatar’s development is credited to Pakistani engineers, while the World Bank also employs a large number of highly capable Pakistanis.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of TAFSMUN 2025 after its inauguration. Governor Sindh said that thousands of youth have been connected to the digital world through the free IT courses being conducted at the Governor’s House.

He noted that many of these trained individuals are now earning thousands of dollars monthly. The governor announced that the scope of IT courses will be expanded across Sindh so that every young person can acquire modern skills.

Referring to the “Bell of Hope” initiative, Governor Sindh said that every citizen can lodge their complaints without any fear, as the doors of the Governor House are always open for the public. He mentioned that during the past three years of Ramadan, over 1.3 million people have attended iftar at the Governor House, while 1 million ration boxes were distributed among deserving families.

Encouraging the youth towards growth, skill, and positive thinking, Governor Sindh said, “If you want to succeed, remove negativity from your mind. Think big, and you will achieve great things. Develop your skills, as this is the need of the hour.”

He further emphasised the importance of correction instead of criticism and proposed the establishment of a Primary Education Commission in Pakistan, terming it a vital need of the time.