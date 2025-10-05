Weather turns pleasant after parts of Punjab receive rains

The rain is viewed as harbinger of winter

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Parts of Punjab received rains on Saturday night, which turned the weather chilly and pleasant.

The moment shower coupled with strong wind started, power supply was suspended in many localities, exposing fragile and fragmented supply system of distribution companies.

The rain is reported in Lahore, Muridke, Sangla Hill, Khushab, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Kamalia, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, and Sargodha.

Read More: NDMA issues rain alert across Pakistan; hilly areas face landslide risk

As usual, low-lying areas came under water, causing inconveniences for the residents. In Lahore, Wasa started its late night operation to clear chocked drains for smooth flow of rainwater in manholes and drains. Despite this hassle, people seemed happy to find the rain, which they thought as the harbinger of winter.

With this showers, humidity has reduced and environment has improved, which will help cut rising cases of flue, cough and fever. Experts are of the view that the rain has brought cold, which will provide people with relife from rising cases of dengue fever.