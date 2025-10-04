NDMA issues rain alert across Pakistan; hilly areas face landslide risk

NDMA warns of rainfall in major regions including Islamabad, KP, Punjab, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with potential landslides in mountainous areas and localized weather shifts.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a rain alert for the federal capital, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan, warning of potential adverse weather conditions in the coming 12 to 24 hours.

According to NDMA officials, intermittent rainfall is expected during this period, with light to heavy showers likely in the upper regions of the Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers.

Rainfall is also forecast in several key cities and districts including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, and Khushab in Punjab; and Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, and Buner in KP.

In Sindh, showers are expected in Karachi, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, and Umerkot. Meanwhile, in the mountainous areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, there is a heightened risk of landslides, and residents have been advised to take precautions.

Separately, in KP’s Karak district, areas around Palosa Sar heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and intense hailstorm, which brought a significant drop in temperature and relief from the heat.