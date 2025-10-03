PM Shehbaz vows to make Pakistan a regional investment hub

PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges to turn Pakistan into a regional investment hub, stressing economic stability, private sector inclusion, and facilitation for global investors.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan will be transformed into a regional hub for investment.

Chairing a high-level meeting in the federal capital on the country’s economic situation and foreign investment, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening the economy on solid foundations.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, along with other key ministers and officials including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar attending the meeting.

The session reviewed ongoing and proposed development projects, economic trends, and strategies to boost foreign investment. PM Shehbaz directed that the private sector must be actively involved in planning economic activities and instructed relevant ministries and institutions to ensure all necessary facilities are provided to international investors.

He added that the recent positive economic indicators reflect growing confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan’s economy and reiterated the government’s commitment to making the country an attractive destination for investment in the region.