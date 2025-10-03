New round of negotiations seeks end to AJK protests and clashes

A government delegation held a second round of negotiations with the Joint Awami Action Committee in Muzaffarabad to address ongoing unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

MUZAFFARABAD (Web Desk) – The government’s efforts to resolve the unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) entered a new phase on Friday as a high-level delegation held a second round of talks with representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The discussions, part of a series of ongoing engagements, are aimed at easing tensions following violent clashes that have left at least 10 people dead and dozens injured.

The talks come days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed federal ministers and senior leaders to urgently visit Muzaffarabad and find a “lasting solution” to the issues raised by the JAAC.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry confirmed the negotiations in a post on X, stating: “The second round of talks has kicked off in Muzaffarabad between our delegation and JAAC representatives. We fully support the rights of the people of Kashmir. Most demands in the public interest have already been accepted. Constitutional amendments are required for the remaining few.”

مظفرآباد میں وزیراعظم پاکستان میاں محمد شہباز شریف کی ہدایت پر بھیجی گئی ہماری مذاکراتی ٹیم اور جوائنٹ ایکشن کمیٹی آزاد جموں و کشمیر کے نمائندگان کے درمیان مذاکرات کا دوسرا دور اب شروع ہو گیا ہے۔

He further stressed that “violence is not the solution to any problem. We hope the Action Committee will resolve all issues through peaceful dialogue.”

The delegation includes Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Senator Rana Sanaullah, PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf, Adviser to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, Masood Khan, Amir Muqam and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry himself.

Meanwhile, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar highlighted the sensitive nature of constitutional issues surrounding 12 reserved seats for Kashmiri refugees in the AJK Legislative Assembly. Speaking to media in Islamabad, he said: “The matter of the 12 seats is constitutional and must be discussed carefully. When it comes to politics, legal and constitutional points should be addressed with caution, and solutions found thoughtfully.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed alarm over the escalating violence. In a post on X, it said: “We are deeply alarmed by the ongoing violence in AJK, where reportedly at least nine people, including three police officers, have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured during protests. We strongly condemn the use of excessive force and communication blackouts.”

The HRCP emphasised that dialogue must go hand in hand with political inclusion, noting: “The right to peaceful protest must be upheld and grievances addressed transparently. Both the federal and AJK governments must avoid escalation, respect people’s rights and commit to inclusive negotiations.”

The commission announced plans to dispatch a fact-finding mission to AJK soon to assess the situation on the ground.