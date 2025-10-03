Normalcy returns in AJK after three days' violent protests

Sources informed that the second round of talks will take place today after Friday prayers in Muzaffarabad.

DHIRKOT (Dunya News) - Normalcy returned in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after three days of violent protests as first round of talks between a high-level delegation nominated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) were held in Dhirkot on Thursday.

The first round of negotiations between federal ministers and the Joint Awami Action Committee was successfully completed on Thursday. The negotiations lasted for two hours, after which the committee leaders continued consultations in Dhirkot.

According to sources, the second round of talks between the Government of Pakistan’s delegation and the Joint Awami Action Committee will begin on Friday afternoon.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, senior leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee, along with other members of JAAC arrived in Dhirkot and held detailed consultations with the core committee members. The strategy for the second round of talks will be finalized tonight.

Sources informed that the second round of talks will take place today after Friday prayers, following the arrival of Shaukat Nawaz Mir and others in Muzaffarabad. A high-level negotiation committee comprising federal ministers is already present in Muzaffarabad.

