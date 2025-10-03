Commission resolved 113 missing persons cases in September

Pakistan’s Inquiry Commission on Enforced Disappearances resolved 113 cases in September, with 8,986 total cases addressed since 2011.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Inquiry Commission on Enforced Disappearances resolved 113 cases of missing persons in September 2025, according to its latest report.

Since its formation in March 2011, the Commission has received a total of 10,636 cases, out of which 8,986 have been resolved to date.

The report highlights that the Commission’s regional office in Quetta handles cases related to Balochistan. During September 2025, 14 missing persons from Balochistan were successfully reunited with their families.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the Commission heard 289 cases in the past three months—averaging 96 cases per month.

In addition to investigations, the Commission has taken welfare measures for the families of the missing persons. A dedicated facilitation cell was established to assist families with legal documents such as B-forms for children, pensions, and other administrative matters.

Furthermore, directives were issued to senior officials in federal and provincial governments to support affected families in areas such as education, healthcare, and general welfare.

The Commission is also working closely with relevant departments to devise a plan for ongoing support in cases still under investigation or not yet classified as enforced disappearances.