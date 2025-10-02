Pakistan's trade deficit balloons as imports soar and exports slip

Pakistan’s trade deficit jumped 16% month-on-month and 46% year-on-year in September 2025, crossing $3.3 billion, as imports shot up while exports continued to shrink.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has released key economic data, showing a sharp widening of the country’s trade gap in September 2025.

According to the report, the trade deficit surged to $3.3 billion, compared to $2.29 billion in September 2024. On a monthly basis, the gap widened by 16%, while on a yearly basis, it ballooned by 46%.

Exports managed a slight month-on-month rise of 3.6% but fell 11.7% compared to last year, settling at $2.5 billion. Imports, on the other hand, went through the roof, climbing 10% month-on-month and 14% year-on-year to reach $5.84 billion.

For the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the trade deficit shot up by 33% to $9.36 billion, against $7.04 billion during the same period last year. Exports dropped 3.8% to $7.6 billion, while imports jumped 13.5% to nearly $17 billion.

Analysts say the widening deficit is a red flag for the economy, putting pressure on foreign reserves and the already fragile rupee.