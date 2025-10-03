Bilawal Bhutto demands release of ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmed, others detained by Israel

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli detention of former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and other activists aboard the Global Samoud Flotilla, calling for their immediate release.

Reacting to Israel's interception of the humanitarian aid flotilla en route to Gaza, Bilawal stated that "food and medicine are not a threat." He described the Israeli action of detaining doctors and volunteers as a "blatant attack on humanity."

He further said that by arresting a Pakistani senator, Israel has violated international laws, demanding not only the release of all detainees but also the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for Gaza and justice for the Palestinian people.

It should be noted that the Israeli military has detained around 450 activists from the Global Samoud Flotilla, which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza. Among those onboard were former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, and Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela.

Bilawal's statement adds to growing international condemnation of Israel's actions, which many view as an attempt to block vital humanitarian assistance from reaching war-torn Gaza.

