CM Maryam refuses to seek apology from opponents

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday refused to seek apology from political opponents.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of electric buses in Lahore, she said that Punjab was mocked during the difficult time of devastating floods and now those same critics ask her to apologise.

Reacting to criticism of Punjab’s response to floods, Maryam said, “When Punjab suffered its worst flooding in history, people from another province chose to criticise us instead of showing solidarity. Asif Ali Zardari is respectable to me, and Bilawal is like a younger brother, but I was deeply hurt.”

“When I speak of water, I don’t mean just Jati Umra — I speak for all of flood-stricken Punjab,” she said.

“Why should I apologise? It’s their spokespersons who owe an apology,” CM Maryam added.

According to chief minister, she will respond to every critic of Punjab and its development.

Maryam Nawaz said that she immediately talked to KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur when the province was hit by disaster despite the political differences.

Speaking at the event, CM Maryam said, “Pakistan’s first Metro Bus, Orange Train, and now Electric Bus have all been launched in Lahore. I’ve come bearing the gift of 40 more electric buses for the city.”

She added that a total of 70 electric buses would arrive in Lahore by December, and emphasised that providing modern, high-quality facilities to the public remains her government’s top priority.

“People come to Lahore and say it feels like they’ve entered another country,” she remarked.

She highlighted that electric bus service is being launched across Punjab and not limited to Lahore alone. “I don’t want people to say Maryam Nawaz is only developing Lahore. The development of all of Punjab is my core mission,” she said.