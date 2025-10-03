PPP walks out of National Assembly over Maryam Nawaz's remarks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) staged a walkout from the National Assembly in protest against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s remarks.

During the session chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PPP leader Naveed Qamar said they could not remain part of the house until ground realities changed. Later, government members persuaded PPP lawmakers to return.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stressed that dialogue is the only solution, urging resolution through understanding rather than blame. The session was then adjourned until Monday evening.

Earlier, journalists also walked out of the press gallery, condemning police violence and vandalism at the Islamabad Press Club, demanding transparent investigations.

