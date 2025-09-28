Pakistan taking lead on diplomatic, military fronts: PM Shehbaz

He was addressing the overseas Pakistanis in London

LONDON (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is taking the lead on diplomatic, economic, and military fronts as a result of sincere and coordinated teamwork.

Addressing the overseas Pakistanis in London on Sunday, alongside Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, he emphasised that the country’s economy is experiencing stability, growth, and advancement as a direct result of collective efforts.

He reiterated his belief in teamwork, describing it as the foundation for any nation’s development.

Talking about Pakistan’s military achievements, Shehbaz Sharif declared that the nation has won the war and inflicted a decisive defeat on its adversaries.

The prime minister further said that he effectively conveyed the sentiments and concerns of the Pakistani people during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. He said that Kashmir issue was also highlighted during the speech.

“Pakistan was also part of US President Donald Trump-led efforts to bring peace to Palestine and end oppression against the people of Gaza,” said the prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif also mentioned his productive and constructive meeting with President Trump, expressing confidence that it would contribute to strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

Recognising the vital role of expatriates, the prime minister described them as a valuable asset and acknowledged their significant contributions to the country’s development and progress.

Speaking on the occasion, DPM Ishaq Dar said that government is focusing on the alleviation of poverty and pursuing the agenda of development and progress.

He said that the entire world is acknowledging the efforts of Pakistan on the economic front.

Ishaq Dar added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively highlighted all issues, including the Kashmir dispute and the ongoing oppression in Gaza, during his address to the UN General Assembly session as well as all the other engagements, on the sidelines of this event.