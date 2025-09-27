PM Shehbaz describes meeting with President Trump 'encouraging'

He said economy, counterterrorism, minerals and other matters were discussed with President Trump

NEW JERSEY (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday described his meeting with US President Donald Trump as "encouraging."

He told reporters in the United States that he discussed economy, counterterrorism, minerals, AI, IT, and cryptocurrency meeting with President Trump. The US is prepared to invest in trade, IT, and other sectors, he added.

Shehbaz also thanked President Trump for addressing tariff issues and added that the valuation of minerals between Pakistan and the US would be determined appropriately, and trade agreements between the two countries would be based on mutual interests.

He stated that from May 6 to 10, the Pakistani Armed Forces defeated India in war. “No amount of gratitude is enough for the divine help bestowed upon the Pakistan Armed Forces.”

He added that Field Marshal Asim Munir wisely led the Pakistan Army during the war.

Shehbaz Sharif repeated Field Marshal Asim’s words who said that “we have won the war. We shot down seven of their aircraft, carried out attacks everywhere, and left them confused.”

The prime minister also mentioned his visit to Saudi Arabia, where he said he was given a grand reception. “In the past 40 years, I have never seen such a reception,” he remarked.

He said that the country was facing challenges a few years ago. “When I took office, there were economic challenges, inflation was at 32%, but now it has come down to single digits within a year and a half. At that time, the policy rate was 22.5%, but now it is down to 11%.”

He praised overseas Pakistanis as great ambassadors of the country, stating that they remitted $38.5 billion to Pakistan during the previous fiscal year 2024–25.

He termed the economic situation of the country as stabile “at the micro level.”

MEDIA TALK IN NEW YORK

Earlier, talking to media in New York, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan had won the war against India and now it wanted peace with its neighbor.

He said that having won the war against India in May this year, Pakistan now desired peace as pursuit of peace was a cardinal pillar of its foreign policy.

Pakistan believed in peaceful settlement of disputes, through dialogue and diplomacy, he added.

When an Indian journalist sarcastically asked, "When will Pakistan end terrorism?" He replied that "Pakistan is fighting the terrorism that was imposed by India."

He said he once again thanked President Trump and his team for playing a critical role in ceasefire between Pakistan and India, with wisdom and proactive approach.

He stressed that if the war was not stopped it would have catastrophic consequences, adding Pakistan nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.