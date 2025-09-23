Ishaq Dar meets Hungarian FM at UNGA to boost bilateral ties

Both sides vow to expand cooperation in trade, education, and investment

GENEVA (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met with Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two ministers agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Hungary. The meeting emphasized enhancing collaboration in key sectors including trade, investment, and higher education.

The spokesperson added that both leaders stressed the need to give a new dimension to Pakistan-Hungary ties by fostering deeper cooperation and people-to-people linkages.

Earlier during the UNGA session, Ishaq Dar also held meetings with GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. In both meetings, regional cooperation and bilateral relations were discussed, with a shared commitment to strengthening institutional ties and boosting economic collaboration.