Dar calls for unity on Palestine, strengthens ties at UN

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held high-level meetings with global leaders during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The discussions focused on regional dynamics and strengthening bilateral ties.

Dar met with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi. He highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s relationship with the GCC and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to enhancing cooperation with member states across various sectors. Both sides agreed to pursue joint initiatives aimed at expanding institutional collaboration and broadening cooperation.

Earlier, Dar also met with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Shara, where both leaders discussed bilateral relations. Dar reiterated Pakistan's resolve to deepen its longstanding friendship with Syria and expressed solidarity with the Syrian people.

In a separate meeting, Dar held talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. The two sides expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral ties and agreed to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

On social media, Ishaq Dar called upon countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to do so under international law. He shared that he had participated in a high-level conference on the two-state solution for Palestine, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia.

Dar reminded the international community that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Palestine shortly after its declaration of independence in 1988. He emphasized that recognition of Palestine is a legal right under United Nations and Security Council resolutions, and a vital step toward achieving just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region.

This statement comes as several countries—including the UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, and France—have recently announced formal recognition of Palestine as an independent state.