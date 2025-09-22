PM Shehbaz to highlight Kashmir, Gaza crises at UNGA today

PM Shehbaz is expected to meet US President Donald Trump alongside other Muslim leaders.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The prime minister traveled to the US after completing his visit to the United Kingdom. During his stay, he is scheduled to deliver a key address at the UN General Assembly.

In addition to participating in the high-level UN session, PM Shehbaz is expected to meet US President Donald Trump alongside other Muslim leaders.

Following his engagements in New York, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to return to London, where a meeting with his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also anticipated.

According to Foreign Office, the prime minister’s speech will draw global attention to the situations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine—particularly the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He will call for concrete international action to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The prime minister will also outline Pakistan’s position on key global issues including regional security, climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has already arrived in New York and has a packed schedule. In addition to accompanying PM Shehbaz in major meetings, Dar is expected to hold over a dozen bilateral engagements with counterparts at ministerial and senior levels.

Earlier during his UK visit, Shehbaz Sharif underwent a medical check-up, addressed the Pakistani community at an overseas convention, and held both official and private meetings in London.