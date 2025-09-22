DPM Dar reaches New York to attend UNGA session

NEW YORK (Dunya News/Reuters) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has arrived in New York to attend the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly from 22-26 September 2025.

The Pakistan delegation will be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is scheduled to arrive on Monday afternoon.

On his arrival, DPM Dar was received by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Rizwan Saeed Shiekh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States and senior officials of the Mission.

He will have a busy programme in New York.

Besides accompanying the prime minister to his many engagements, Dar will represent Pakistan in numerous ministerial and high-level meetings and also hold over a dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts from around the world.

World summit to meet on two-state solution as support grows for Palestinian state

Meanwhile, France and Saudi Arabia will convene dozens of world leaders on Monday to rally support for a two-state solution, with several of them expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state – a move that could draw harsh Israeli and US responses.

Israel and the United States will boycott the summit, said Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon, describing the event as a “circus.” “We don't think it's helpful. We think it's actually rewarding terrorism,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Israel is considering annexing part of the occupied West Bank as a possible response as well as specific bilateral measures against Paris, Israeli officials have said.

The US administration has also warned of possible consequences for those who take measures against Israel, including against France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, is hosting the New York summit.

The summit, ahead of this week's United Nations General Assembly, follows Israel's launch of a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City and amid few prospects for a ceasefire two years after Palestinian Islamist militants Hamas attacked Israel, triggering the war in the Palestinian enclave.

